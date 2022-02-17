NATIONAL

Rs2.59 per unit tariff cut for K-Electric consumers

By INP

ISLAMABAD: In a relief for the residents of Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday lowered the tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs2.59 a unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges.

According to a notification issued by the authority, the tariff will be lowered for the month of December.

The relief will be applicable in the bills of March. The body further said the relief will be applicable to all except those using under 300 units.

The public hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on February 2.

INP

