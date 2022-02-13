NATIONAL

Major cricket teams to tour Pakistan soon: says NSA

By Staff Report

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that there was no security issue in Pakistan anymore and all major international cricket teams will visit the country soon.

He was speaking to reporters in Lahore ahead of a match during the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Unfortunately, the image projected abroad by international media over the past 15 to 20 years was extremely negative about Pakistan,” he said and added many foreigners even said that cricket cannot return to the country.

Moeed said that Pakistan has now successfully countered terrorism and has achieved major achievements in its fight against terror. “Now, Australia is coming [next month] but you will see others will also follow.”

He said that he finds it hard to watch cricket regularly due to his official commitments but added that he came to the stadium to watch the match as he was already in Lahore.

“When we were children, we used to see cricket regularly in Pakistan and all streets and corners were filled with children playing cricket… unfortunately, this generation could not see that,” he added.

The NSA lauded the environment during the PSL matches, saying that it will take the Pakistan cricket a long way.

“It is very important for our nation as well as the world to see what real Pakistan is.”

Moeed said that the country is often criticised over its security problems but the real Pakistan is which can be witnessed here in Gaddafi Stadium today.

“You will see further improvement and [arrival of foreign teams] it will become a routine activity… we’ll be back where we were,” he added.

He said that Australian security teams visited Pakistan and were satisfied with the security arrangements, hoping that it will be a successful tour from the Aussies.

To a question regarding his favourite team in PSL, Moeed said that since he was from Lahore so he was supporting the Lahore Qalandars but said that his children were supporting Peshawar Zalmi today.

Staff Report

