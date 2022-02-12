NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,019 new cases, 44 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a woman with the dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new cases of Covid-19, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the overall cases have surged to 1.48 million, including 1.37 million recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 80,168, including 1,640 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 44 people died of the disease on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,731.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 556,772 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 494,238 cases so far.

Previous articleIndia turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky
