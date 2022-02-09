NATIONAL

SC suspends PHC postponement of second phase of KP LG elections

By Staff Report
A Pakistani lawyer (R) uses his mobile phone in front of the Supreme Court building during a case hearing suspending the notification of the tenure extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Islamabad on November 28, 2019.  - Pakistan's army chief was at the centre of fresh political uncertainty on November 28 as the Supreme Court weighed whether it should force him to retire, in an unprecedented challenge to the nuclear-armed nation's most powerful institution. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended an order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) postponing the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the petition moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the order passed by the Abbottabad bench of the high court.

A counsel for the ECP, in his arguments before the court, maintained the PHC announced its verdict without hearing their position on the matter.

The notice issued on February 1 was received by the ECP the following and the court had already passed its orders, the lawyer added.

Justice Malik said the bench should have listened to the commission before passing the judgement.

It is not established that weather conditions can affect the LG elections, the apex court bench remarked.

Justice Ahsan wondered why the court was in such a rush to deliver the judgement?

The Supreme Court after suspending the order of the PHC adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 14.

On Tuesday, the ECP filed a plea in the SC for an early hearing of its plea against the order.

Last week, the PHC suspended a notification for holding the second phase of elections and directed the province to hold it after the holy month of Ramadan.

The PHC issued the directions while hearing petitions contending that various districts in the province would be shut by heavy snow in March, following which the voters would struggle to reach polling stations under severe cold and through snow-covered roads.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Vawda disqualified for concealing dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Faisal Vawda as a member of the National Assembly after it found the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator...

Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow key Indian election

Man Utd frustrated in Burnley draw, Newcastle boost survival bid

Epaper – February 09-2022 LHR

