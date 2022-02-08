Daily coronavirus cases dip below 3,000 for first time in a month

— New daily vaccine record as 2 million doses administered in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The daily number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan fell to 2,799 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, falling below 3,000 for the first time since January 12.

The new infections brought the total number of cases to 1.46 million since the nation’s outbreak emerged in March 2020.

The country logged its highest single-day infections — 8,183 — on January 29 compared to the previous record of 6,825 cases on June 13, 2020.

The health authorities tested 52,327 samples to receive a positivity rate of 5.34 percent, down from 7.5 percent the previous day and the lowest since January 12.

Moreover, 37 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the crisis to 29,553.