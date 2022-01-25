Sports

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

By Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died on Monday aged 51.

Hungarian media said he had been hospitalised in December due to Covid-19 and had spent weeks on a ventilator.

“The Olympic champion gymnast achieved outstanding results not only as an athlete but also an excellent husband and a very good father,” the Hungarian Gymnastics Federation said.

“God be with you, champion,” Orban wrote in Hungarian on Facebook, while Romanian Comaneci, a five-time Olympic champion, said on Twitter the news was “so sad”.

Csollany also won the rings at the 2002 world championships and earned silver at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Previous articleTedros in one-man race to remain at WHO helm
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘You made us proud’: PM felicitates cricketers as Pakistan dominate ICC awards

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Pakistan cricket stars after their domination in the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for the year...
Read more
Sports

Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan for ICC Women’s World Cup

Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Monday, as...
Read more
Sports

Brendan Taylor says ‘coerced’ into taking money by Indian spot-fixers

Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor on Monday has made shocking revelations about Indian bookmakers while admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, though he...
Read more
Sports

Afridi leads Pakistan’s domination of ICC awards

-- Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan bag ODI, T20 cricketers of year honours DUBAI: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was named men's Cricketer of the Year on Monday,...
Read more
Sports

Collins wins epic to make Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE: Fired-up American Danielle Collins stayed on track for match her 2019 Melbourne Park heroics as she battled through an epic against Elise Mertens...
Read more
Sports

Wahab Riaz eyes his international return during PSL-7

KARACHI: Expressing his passion for cricket, Pakistan’s discarded left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz termed the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.