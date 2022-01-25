World

US reports nearly two million migrant apprehensions at southern border in 2021

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Almost 180,000 migrants were apprehended attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in December, official figures published Monday showed.

The additional 178,840 detentions in December bring the total number of apprehensions at the US southern border in 2021 to almost two million — a record.

The Republican Party quickly accused Democratic President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris of having created a “historic humanitarian crisis.”

“On their watch, cartels and smugglers are thriving, border officials are overwhelmed, our communities are less safe,” said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

Migrant arrivals to the United States declined markedly during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic but began to pick up later in 2020, before surging since President Joe Biden took office in January last year.

His arrival in the White House, with a promise of a more humane approach towards migrants, led to an increase in flows of undocumented foreigners fleeing poverty and violence.

Figures over the summer demonstrated a deviation from seasonal trends.

Punishingly hot summer weather usually sees the number of migrants attempting to cross decrease but the US Department of Homeland Security said an “unprecedented” number of migrants — around 200,000 — were intercepted illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in July.

The arrivals pose a considerable human, logistical and financial challenge to the Democratic administration, particularly as it has pledged not to turn back unaccompanied minors.

Its efforts to overhaul the migration system have stalled in Congress, and the issue is expected to be a major issue in the midterm elections in November.

Previous articleSydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Tedros in one-man race to remain at WHO helm

GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, one of the most recognisable figures of the global battle against Covid-19, will stand unopposed Tuesday for the nomination to...
Read more
World

China urges US to stop politicising flight epidemic prevention

The U.S. 'unreasonably' suspended 44 Chinese passenger flights by four Chinese carriers from America to China, disrupted the normal operation of Chinese airlines and...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping chairs CPC leadership meeting to review report, regulations

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting Monday to review multiple reports. The meeting was chaired by...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson orders inquiry over anti-Muslim discrimination in party

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a ministerial job...
Read more
World

Yemen rebels threaten to ‘expand operation’ after UAE attack

Yemen rebels threatened to ramp up their attacks on the United Arab Emirates on Monday after two ballistic missiles were shot down over Abu...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

OSLO: Taliban and Western diplomats meet in Oslo on Monday for talks on Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis and human rights, especially those of women whose...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.