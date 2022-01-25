NATIONAL

India fanning hatred, Pakistan bringing hearts closer: Alvi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said India was sowing the seeds of hatred among its communities, while Pakistan was focused on “bringing the hearts closer”.

Addressing at a function at Cadet College Ghotki, the president said Pakistan took great pride in the two-nation theory that defined its identity and sovereignty.

He said the nation was strong in moral character and had the potential to make its mark in the world.

He recalled that Pakistan had also played a positive role in resuming peace in Afghanistan. The hosting of four million refugees from the neighbouring country for four decades has never faced any opposition by the host nation, he added.

However, the president said the West was employing double standards on morality and ethics as the immigrants faced utmost difficulties.

Alvi also emphasised the importance of merit, terming it important to acknowledge the hard work of students. In present times, knowledge was not limited to books and the students could acquire it online as well.

However, he stressed it was the responsibility of teachers to guide the students towards the goal of knowledge. Institutions, he said, could suffer deterioration due to violation of merit.

He said protests and vandalism incurred damage to the country as an obstacle to development.

Staff Report

