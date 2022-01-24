Islamabad, Moscow discuss Putin’s visit to Pakistan: report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are working together to finalise the maiden visit of President Vladimir Putin to Islamabad later this year, a report said, quoting diplomatic sources.

“The visit of the Russian president was being discussed by the two sides for the last two years but could not materialise because of a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic,” The Express Tribune said.

The Tribune further said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet Putin on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month where he would “personally extend the invitation to President Putin”.

According to the report, Moscow wants there must be “big-ticket projects” or other initiatives that the Russian president would announce when he undertakes the trip.

Last year, Pakistan and Russia had signed an agreement for the construction of a 1,100 km natural gas pipeline from Port Qasim in Karachi to Lahore.

“With the signing of the Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline agreement, the prospects of Putin visiting Pakistan have brightened significantly,” the report said.

“Pakistan is keen that President Putin inaugurates the groundbreaking of the multibillion-dollar gas pipeline project, which might kick off later this year.”

Pakistan’s increased diplomatic engagements with Russia are understood to be part of the government’s quest to diversify its foreign policy.

In April 2018, General Qamar Javed Bajwa became the third consecutive army chief to visit Moscow. His trip resulted in the setting up of a Joint Military Commission between the two countries.

In return, Russia is also increasing diplomatic efforts to revive ties with Pakistan through the $2.5 billion project while offering to bolster anti-terrorism support.

Moscow has also agreed to sell helicopters to Islamabad, lifting its decades-old arms embargo against Pakistan.

Analysts see the moves as a bid to acquire a new energy market to offset declining business from the West and to increase regional heft as the US deepens ties with India after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.