NATIONAL

Islamabad, Moscow discuss Putin’s visit to Pakistan: report

By Staff Report
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - JUNE 14, 2019: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at a ceremony to take a family photo ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State. Mikhail Metzel/TASS (Photo by Mikhail MetzelTASS via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are working together to finalise the maiden visit of President Vladimir Putin to Islamabad later this year, a report said, quoting diplomatic sources.

“The visit of the Russian president was being discussed by the two sides for the last two years but could not materialise because of a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic,” The Express Tribune said.

The Tribune further said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet Putin on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month where he would “personally extend the invitation to President Putin”.

According to the report, Moscow wants there must be “big-ticket projects” or other initiatives that the Russian president would announce when he undertakes the trip.

Last year, Pakistan and Russia had signed an agreement for the construction of a 1,100 km natural gas pipeline from Port Qasim in Karachi to Lahore.

“With the signing of the Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline agreement, the prospects of Putin visiting Pakistan have brightened significantly,” the report said.

“Pakistan is keen that President Putin inaugurates the groundbreaking of the multibillion-dollar gas pipeline project, which might kick off later this year.”

Pakistan’s increased diplomatic engagements with Russia are understood to be part of the government’s quest to diversify its foreign policy.

In April 2018, General Qamar Javed Bajwa became the third consecutive army chief to visit Moscow. His trip resulted in the setting up of a Joint Military Commission between the two countries.

In return, Russia is also increasing diplomatic efforts to revive ties with Pakistan through the $2.5 billion project while offering to bolster anti-terrorism support.

Moscow has also agreed to sell helicopters to Islamabad, lifting its decades-old arms embargo against Pakistan.

Analysts see the moves as a bid to acquire a new energy market to offset declining business from the West and to increase regional heft as the US deepens ties with India after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Previous articleAcquittal request of suspects in couple harassment case turned down
Next articleNavy receives latest warship from China
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Smart quarantine in Karachi South neighbourhoods after Omicron spike

KARACHI: Health authorities in Sindh on Monday enforced a smart quarantine in several neighbourhoods of Karachi South amid a sharp rise in Omicron infections. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman intervenes to release Rs36mn in frozen scholarships

LAHORE: As a result of efforts put forth by Ombudsman Punjab retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, 498 students from different districts have been paid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahzad tenders resignation as accountability czar

ISLAMABAD: Mirza Shahzad Akbar, adviser to the prime minister on accountability and interior, presented his resignation to Imran Khan, he announced Monday. In a tweet...
Read more
Sports

Babar named one-day player of the year

ISLAMABAD: Captain Babar Azam was named ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday following his prolific run in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bails of Nasla Tower owner, SBCA official extended

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Monday extended until January 26 the interim pre-arrest bail of the owner of Nasla Tower...
Read more
NATIONAL

Navy receives latest warship from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Monday inducted the second of the four frigates built by China into its fleet, said an official statement. The commissioning of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bails of Nasla Tower owner, SBCA official extended

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Monday extended until January 26 the interim pre-arrest bail of the owner of Nasla Tower...

Navy receives latest warship from China

Islamabad, Moscow discuss Putin’s visit to Pakistan: report

Acquittal request of suspects in couple harassment case turned down

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.