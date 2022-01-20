NATIONAL

Forex reserves fall $551.7m to $23.35bn on debt payment

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves dropped by $551.7 million (2 percent) on a week-on-week basis to reach $23.35 billion during the week ended January 14, 2022.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the foreign exchange reserves dropped from $23.9 billion to $23.35 billion due to external debt and other payments.

The foreign currency reserves held by the SBP during the week decreased by $562 million (3 percent) on a week-on-week basis to $17 billion. The SBP’s foreign reserves were recorded at $17,597.9 million on January 07.

On the other hand, the reserves of commercial banks inched up by $10.5 million to $6.31 billion from $6.3 billion in the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell $29 million to $6.30 billion from $6.33 billion in the previous week.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank soared to an all-time high of $20.15 billion after Pakistan received a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $2,751.8 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 24.

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

The reserves level is also critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $5 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar this month.

Previous articleGDP growth rate hits 14-year high to 5.37pc in 2021: Asad
Next articleThe Chinese puzzle
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

GDP growth rate hits 14-year high to 5.37pc in 2021: Asad

Says per capita income increased to $1,666: Size of economy reaches $346.76bn FAISALABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has claimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to modernise Balochistan road infrastructure: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to improve and modernise the road infrastructure across Balochistan to ensure the development and prosperity of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR fails to recover money from Aima Baig’s bank accounts

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen bank accounts of singer Aima Baig for not paying tax. Media reports said that before the...
Read more
NATIONAL

E&P companies drill 217 wells in 40 months

ISLAMABAD: The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies have drilled around 217 wells during a 40-month period, producing an additional 32,496,029 barrels...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry plans to set up 18 more technology parks by December

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology has set a target to establish 18 more software technology parks by the end of December 2022, taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP digitises refinance process of EFS

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has digitised the process of obtaining refinance from the central bank by banks under the Export Finance...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Bullying must end

Bullying is unsolicited aggressive behaviour among school-aged children; it affects both kids who bully and those who are bullied. It involves different types of...

Royalty for writers

Change inevitable

The tragedy in Murree

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.