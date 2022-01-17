Pakistan committed to cooperate with its global partners for regional peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin at GHQ.

ISPR said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS hoped that the law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon.

Referring to Afghanistan, General Qamar stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there. He said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The statement further said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The army chief’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is “committed to provide all-out support to the Afghan people to avert a humanitarian crisis” while chairing the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

“We welcome the United Nations (UN) appeal for aid to Afghanistan,” he added.

The committee again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.