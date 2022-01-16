NATIONAL

People want to get rid of PM at the earliest: Bilawal

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the countrymen are fed up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and they want to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan at earliest.

He was talking to different delegations with key personalities of the party who held separate meetings with him at Zardari House Islamabad and briefed him about the preparations for the long march on February 27.

Those who called on the Chairman PPP included Anwar Saifullah Khan, Member Central Executive Committee, Asma Arbab Alamgir, Central Deputy Secretary Information of PPP, Syed Zahir Shah, Senior Leader of PPP and Haji Dilbar Khan from PPP District Diamer, Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Nizam Din, Syed Imam Malik Shah and Sherullah.

Talking to the delegations, Bilawal Bhutto said that with the increase in electricity prices by four rupees, the prices of petroleum have also been increased by more than three rupees which is an economic murder of the people.

He said that the long march of PPP was to save the people from inflation and economic crisis. Inflation and unemployment must end and it is necessary now to get rid of Imran Khan.

He said that enough is enough and the people would leave for Islamabad on February 27 from every corner of the country to hold Imran Khan accountable for inflation.

The PPP chairman said that increase in petroleum products’ prices after gas and electricity was a robbery on the pockets of the people. The government has mortgaged the people to the IMF. Pakistan’s decisions are being made abroad. He said that Imran Khan would have to face the wrath of the people from February 27 for increasing electricity and petrol prices.

Staff Report

