Pakistan records highest one-day tally in coronavirus cases since September

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day total in the last four months, as the fifth wave of the coronavirus intensified, according to official data.

The country registered 3,019 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 1.13 million, Ministry of National Health Services data showed.

Statistics 13 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,270

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 6.12%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 651 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 13, 2022

Five fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 28,992.

On September 11, Pakistan registered 3,153 cases, which gradually decreased to 291 on December 29.

However, infections again spiked earlier this month after the country reported cases of the latest Omicron variant in some cities.

Since the outbreak in March 2020, 491,743 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 449,843 in Punjab, 181,906 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,944 in Islamabad, 34,719 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 33,675 in Balochistan and 10,437 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government has so far performed 23,984,502 tests with 49,270 in the last 24 hours.

1,260,045 patients have recovered whereas 651 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.12 per cent.

Over 100 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including 386,788 in the last 24 hours. 75 million people have been fully vaccinated while 461,167 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:

821,320

Total vaccine administered till now: 165,296,972 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 13, 2022

Asad Umar, the minister in charge of Covid-19 response, warned earlier this month that authorities have “clear evidence” of a new virus wave.

He said a surge “has been expected for the last few weeks” and that genome sequencing shows a “rising proportion of omicron cases,” particularly in Karachi, the country’s largest city and a commercial hub of nearly 17 million people.

The government has administered the first dose of a Covid-19 jab to over 100 million to date, while over 75.68 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to official data.​​​​​​​

“Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one dose […] Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going,” Umar tweeted Tuesday.

— With additional input from Anadolu Agency