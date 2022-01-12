Ombudsman intervenes for recruitments under Rule 17-A

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, plaintiffs from Lahore, Mianwali, and Khanewal districts were provided employment in various government departments under the Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman for the ombudsman office explained that one Mohammad Ahmad Raza of Lahore was recruited in grade three in the Lahore office of Government Printing Press.

Similarly, one Farhat Abbas from Mianwali was given the job of a junior clerk in BPS-11 in district education authority while one Mohammad Yar of Kabirwala tehsil of Khanewal district has been hired as naib qasid in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Alongside, the spokesman added that executive engineer buildings division Khanewal has awarded the job of junior clerk to one Mohammad Saqib under rule 17-A on the orders of the ombudsman’s office.

Meanwhile, the issue of release of starting salary to one Hasnain Aslam, who was recruited as naib qasid in Building Department under rule 17-A, has also been resolved after the intervention of the ombudsman office and the Office of Accountant General has released the money, the spokesman said.