Implications of climate change on mental health

By: Hamza Tanvir

Climate change, beyond its physical and economic impacts, has profound implications for mental health. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and shifting environmental conditions are contributing to a range of mental health issues worldwide. The trauma associated with these disasters can lead to acute stress, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Climate change is an omnipresent threat that affects all demographics, but its impacts are not evenly distributed. Low-income individuals are disproportionately affected by the environmental, economic, and social repercussions of climate change. This vulnerability extends significantly to their mental health, exacerbated by a lack of resources to recover from climate-induced disasters.

Extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires can lead to acute traumatic stress. According to a report by the American Psychological Association (APA), individuals exposed to such disasters experience high levels of trauma, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For instance, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 resulted in significant mental health challenges, with a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association finding that 49 percent of survivors developed an anxiety or mood disorder.

Long-term environmental changes and the constant threat of natural disasters contribute to chronic stress and anxiety. The Lancet Countdown 2023 Report highlighted that climate change-related stressors, such as prolonged droughts and the loss of livelihoods, can lead to ongoing psychological distress. Farmers facing crop failures, for instance, are at heightened risk of depression and suicide.

Rising temperatures have a direct impact on mental health. High temperatures are associated with increased irritability, aggression, and violence, study shows a correlation between higher temperatures and an increase in suicide rates, estimating that climate change could result in an additional 21,000 suicides in the USA and Mexico by 2050.

Young people are particularly vulnerable to the mental health impacts of climate change. The UNICEF report “Unless We Act Now” emphasizes that children exposed to climate-related disasters experience significant psychological stress, which can lead to long-term developmental issues. The trauma of displacement and witnessing devastation can result in anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems.

Indigenous populations, who often have a deep connection to their land, face unique mental health challenges due to climate change. It is reported that environmental changes threaten their cultural practices, leading to a loss of identity and increased rates of depression and substance abuse. Climate-induced displacement and migration can lead to loss of community, cultural dislocation, and increased risk of mental health issues. Displaced individuals often experience social isolation and lack of social support, contributing to feelings of loneliness and depression.

What to talk about Low-income individuals who are disproportionately affected by climate change and its mental health impacts. They often lack the resources to recover from disasters, leading to prolonged stress and anxiety. They have limited access to healthcare services, including mental health care. This lack of access means that psychological conditions related to climate change are underdiagnosed and undertreated in these populations. The World Health Organization (WHO) report on climate change and health indicates that socio-economic disparities exacerbate the mental health burden on these communities.

Climate change can disrupt agriculture and fisheries, leading to loss of income and employment. Economic insecurity is a significant stressor that can lead to mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Malnutrition due to food scarcity can affect brain health and cognitive function, leading to developmental issues in children and mental health problems in adults and Uncertainty about access to food and clean water can cause chronic stress and anxiety.

Disasters and economic strains can disrupt community cohesion, leading to loss of social support networks that are crucial for mental health. Further, scarcity of resources can lead to conflict within communities, which can increase stress and anxiety. The reason behind this is that Third-World countries often have inadequate mental health infrastructure. The increased demand for mental health services due to climate impacts can overwhelm these already limited resources and Persistent worry about the future and the ongoing threat of climate change can cause eco-anxiety, a chronic fear of environmental doom.

In children and adolescents, it can be a challenge to cope with and increase Developmental Issues because exposure to traumatic events and chronic stress during critical developmental periods can have long-term effects on mental health and development. Women, especially in rural areas, often bear the brunt of climate-related responsibilities like securing food and water, which can increase their stress and mental health burden. According to a report, women are the worst affected by climate change, it is estimated that by 2025, climate change will be a contributing factor in at least 12.5 million girls globally each year not completing their education.

It is very well said by Noam Shpancer “Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.” Mental health is as important as our physical health. As long as climate change is concerned it is a global phenomenon with phenomenal implications for third-world countries like Pakistan. Addressing the Mental Health Crisis is pertinent in this situation of rapidly changing climate.

Governments and organizations need to integrate mental health support into climate change policies and disaster response plans. This includes providing psychological first aid during and after disasters, training healthcare providers to recognize and treat climate-related mental health issues, and ensuring access to mental health services in affected communities. Community resilience programmes can help mitigate the mental health impacts of climate change. By strengthening social networks and community support systems, individuals can better cope with stress and trauma. Initiatives such as community gardens, peer support groups, and cultural preservation projects can enhance mental well-being.

Ongoing research and monitoring are essential to understand the full extent of climate change’s impact on mental health. This includes longitudinal studies to track mental health outcomes over time and the development of indicators to measure psychological resilience and vulnerability. Develop policies that incorporate mental health considerations into climate change mitigation and adaptation plans. Ensure that mental health professionals are included in climate action planning and decision-making processes. The government should Integrate mental health support into disaster preparedness and response plans, ensuring that mental health services are available immediately after climate-related disasters.

Establish protocols for psychological first aid and long-term mental health care in disaster-affected areas.

Unless we consider mental health as important as physical health we cannot produce resilient communities. Climate change poses a significant threat to mental health globally, with impacts that are both immediate and long-term. Addressing these challenges requires a holistic approach that integrates mental health services into climate adaptation and disaster response strategies. By recognizing the psychological dimensions of climate change, we can better support affected populations and build more buoyant communities.by addressing both climate change mitigation and adaptation alongside mental health support, policies can foster resilient communities that are better equipped to handle the multifaceted challenges posed by a changing climate.

The writer is a freelance columnist.