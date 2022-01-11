NATIONAL

COAS for mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in face of emerging threats, challenges

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday emphasised continued mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

The COAS expressed these views while presiding over the 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at the GHQ. The Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The participants were apprised on the progress and achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad in detail. The COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, COAS emphasised continued mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

