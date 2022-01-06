NATIONAL

Turkey, Pakistan to optimize military-to-military ties

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, said the ISPR.

The army chief stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, read the ISPR statement.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

Previous articlePakistan’s trade deficit multiplied to $25.5b during first half of current fiscal year
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s trade deficit multiplied to $25.5b during first half of current fiscal year

Pakistan’s trade deficit multiplied to $25.5 billion during Jul-Dec, as imports could not be brought under control despite administrative steps amid an attempt by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation, and killed two terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili, the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM says PTI is building highways at lower cost as compared to PML-N

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stated that PTI is constructing national highways at a lower cost when compared to the previous government. The PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC dismisses contempt of court case against NAB officials after submission of unconditional apology

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a contempt of court case against officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after submission of an unconditional written...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, minister says

ISLAMABAD: Europe operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), suspended in 2020 over rumoured safety concerns, are expected to restart in February or March, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Diplomat discusses UN mandate on Kashmir dispute

ISTANBUL: India is “using force and trickery” to block the implementation of UN resolutions to hold a plebiscite in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM says PTI is building highways at lower cost as compared...

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stated that PTI is constructing national highways at a lower cost when compared to the previous government. The PM...

NA committee reveals several PCB employees get salary of Rs0.5m or more

The Ashes: Patient Khawaja scores century on Test return to pummel England

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.