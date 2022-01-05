World

Demos, rallies held to mark Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day

By Staff Report
Activists of the Kashmir forum hold placards during a protest in support of Indian controlled Kashmiri Muslims in Lahore on July 19, 2020.   (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held protest demonstrations, rallies and marches in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and other cities of Pakistan and AJK in connection with the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination, Day here on Wednesday.
The events were aimed at reminding the United Nations Security Council of its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute. On this day in 1949 the UNSC had passed a resolution recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.
A demonstration was organized outside the UN Observer’s Office in Islamabad. Despite rain, besides Hurriyat leaders, a large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi took part in the protest.
The demonstrators held banners and placards with slogans that the Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right.
Addressing on the occasion, the APHC leaders said that the UN resolution of January 05, 1949 provides legal base to the Kashmiris freedom struggle. They said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices to secure their right to self-determination and India had failed to suppress their just struggle despite exhausting all its resources.
The speakers urged New Delhi to accept the ground realities and settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves as per the UN resolutions. They appealed to the world community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Later, a delegation of APHC-AJK chapter met the officials of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan. On the occasion, the APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, presented a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.
The memorandum contained the 5 January 1949 resolution, which was adopted by the UN Security Council that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the world body.
A protest rally was held at Manakpian in Muzaffarabad to remind the UN Security Council of its January 05, 1949 resolution and other resolutions that called for resolution of Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. The protesters were carrying banners and pesters bearing slogans “Kashmiris demand right to self-determination from UN”.
Amid snowfall and rains, a protest rally was held at Athmuqam in Neelam Valley in AJK. The participants of rally demanded of the UN to take steps for holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could decide their future by themselves.
The participants of the rally were holding banner with slogans “Go India go back”, “We want plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir” and “We want freedom from India”. The protesters also raised high-pitched slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation and against India.
A protest demonstration was held at Jhelum Valley in Muzaffarabad to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. The participants of the demonstration were holding banners and protesters with slogans condemning Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

 

Previous articleHong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan, to counter fifth Covid wave
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan, to counter fifth Covid wave

Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan and India, and tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehryar Afridi seeks UN intervention to decolonialize Kashmir on Chagos Archipelago model

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday called upon the United Nations General Assembly to request an advisory opinion...
Read more
World

UK school drops J.K. Rowling name amid trans row

LONDON: A British school has dropped J.K. Rowling's name from one of its houses because of the "Harry Potter" author's controversial views on transgender...
Read more
World

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South’s military

SEOUL: North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea, the South's military said Wednesday, in what would be the first such test...
Read more
World

China says Xi’an outbreak controlled but other cities face restrictions

BEIJING: Covid cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks on Wednesday, as officials said an outbreak there...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris to observe Right to Self Determination Day today

MIRPUR: All is set by the people of Jammu and Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall 445 mm rainfall

KARACHI: At least 17 cities of Balochistan received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan's Met Office said in a report on Wednesday. Pasni...

Pakistani airlines cleared to fly to EU, US after international safety audit: CAA

Shehryar Afridi seeks UN intervention to decolonialize Kashmir on Chagos Archipelago model

UK school drops J.K. Rowling name amid trans row

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.