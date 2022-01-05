Demos, rallies held to mark Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held protest demonstrations, rallies and marches in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and other cities of Pakistan and AJK in connection with the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination, Day here on Wednesday.

The events were aimed at reminding the United Nations Security Council of its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute. On this day in 1949 the UNSC had passed a resolution recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

A demonstration was organized outside the UN Observer’s Office in Islamabad. Despite rain, besides Hurriyat leaders, a large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi took part in the protest.

The demonstrators held banners and placards with slogans that the Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right.

Addressing on the occasion, the APHC leaders said that the UN resolution of January 05, 1949 provides legal base to the Kashmiris freedom struggle. They said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices to secure their right to self-determination and India had failed to suppress their just struggle despite exhausting all its resources.

The speakers urged New Delhi to accept the ground realities and settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves as per the UN resolutions. They appealed to the world community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, a delegation of APHC-AJK chapter met the officials of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan. On the occasion, the APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, presented a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The memorandum contained the 5 January 1949 resolution, which was adopted by the UN Security Council that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the world body.

A protest rally was held at Manakpian in Muzaffarabad to remind the UN Security Council of its January 05, 1949 resolution and other resolutions that called for resolution of Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. The protesters were carrying banners and pesters bearing slogans “Kashmiris demand right to self-determination from UN”.

Amid snowfall and rains, a protest rally was held at Athmuqam in Neelam Valley in AJK. The participants of rally demanded of the UN to take steps for holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could decide their future by themselves.

The participants of the rally were holding banner with slogans “Go India go back”, “We want plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir” and “We want freedom from India”. The protesters also raised high-pitched slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation and against India.

A protest demonstration was held at Jhelum Valley in Muzaffarabad to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day. The participants of the demonstration were holding banners and protesters with slogans condemning Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.