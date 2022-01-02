World

Muslim women in India listed on app for ‘auction’

Hundreds of women were listed for ‘auction’ using photos taken from their social media accounts

By Anadolu Agency
A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. Facebook Inc said July 24, 2013 that revenue in the second quarter was $1.813 billion, compared to $1.184 billion in the year ago period. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic /Files (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have launched an investigation into an app in which hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” using photos taken from their social media accounts without their permission.

The Delhi police registered a case after getting a complaint from journalist Ismat Ara, whose name is also listed on the Bulli Bai app.

Hundreds of images of Muslim women were uploaded to the app on the open software development site GitHub, and users were asked to take part in an “auction.”

The app appeared to be similar to another one called “Sulli Deals” which sparked outrage about six months ago by offering users “Sulli” – a derogatory name used by right-wing social media trolls for Muslim women – as so-called “deals of the day”.

The account has been blocked by GitHub and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and police authorities are coordinating further action, said Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter.

Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised the issue with the Mumbai police.

Many social media users voiced support for the women, arguing that the purpose of targeting Muslim women is to cause physical and mental agony. Many claimed the people behind the apps are from right-wing groups.

 

Anadolu Agency

