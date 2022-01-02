Opinion

Mandatory imposition of M-tag on the motorway

By Editor's Mail
After the mandatory registration of M-tags for vehicles on the motorway, queues of unregistered vehicles which do not possess M-tags started forming as traffic police did not let the cars through.

According to reports, citizens are facing severe difficulties getting M-tag. Motorway police launched a crackdown on vehicles without M-tags, preventing vehicles without M-tags from entering the motorway. Queues have formed at the M-tag booths making it a hassle for those wanting to arrive at their destinations on time.

While talking to the media, passengers said that there are long queues wherever they go, all the booths of the Lahore-Islamabad motorway are full of traffic and it takes 2 to 3 hours to apply for an M-tag. Passengers said, “Many people are in an emergency but are not allowed to pass without M-tag.” However, motorway authorities said that the main purpose of the change is to reduce the time wasted in several kilometre long queues at the toll plazas. It will also help digitize the whole process and make it a lot smoother.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN KAMAL

 RAWALPINDI

