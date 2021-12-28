Women protest against gas, electricity outages in KP

A number of women protested against gas and electricity outages in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The protesters said that they suffer electricity outages up to 18 hours and gas outages for 14 hours routinely which makes it impossible for them to carry out their daily household chores.

The protest took place on Ashfaq Street of the city where women burned their electricity and gas bills and blocked the roads to stage their protest, saying that they have to go through the ordeal on a daily basis.

The frustrated protestors said that the streets “will remain blocked unless the deputy commissioner takes prompt measures to resolve the issue.”

It is to note that the negotiations between the administration and the protestors failed, resulting in commuters stuck on the road for extended hours.