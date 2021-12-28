COAS Bajwa reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure Afghanistan’s stability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan who paid a farewell call to Gen Qamar at GHQ.

The COAS stated that Pakistan is committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region to ensure Afghanistan’s stability, as per the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military media wing added that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed.

According to the ISPR, the army chief once again stressed upon the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. “[The] COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries”

The outgoing Greek envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on General Qamar and discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan, besides opportunities of bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest.