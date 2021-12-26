Sports

Openers get India off to good start in first Test

By AFP
India's Mayank Agarwal (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as India's KL Rahul (L) looks on during the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAAN KOTZE/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTURION: India’s opening batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave their side a solid start on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

India were 83 for no wicket at lunch, justifying captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first on a green-tinged pitch after winning the toss.

Rahul (29 not out) and Agarwal (46 not out) both showed good judgement in deciding which balls to play against steady but largely unthreatening bowling.

New cap Marco Jansen created the only chance of the morning, having Agarwal dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with his score on 36 and the total 52.

Jansen, 21, a tall left-arm fast bowler, was selected ahead of Duanne Olivier, the form bowler of the South African first-class season.

Olivier took 28 wickets in four first-class matches.

Agarwal hit Jansen for three boundaries in his first over when the debutant came into the attack in the tenth over of the day.

However, Jansen bowled some good deliveries and beat Rahul outside the off stump in the over after Agarwal was dropped.

The new ball was shared by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, neither of whom had played any first-class cricket since South Africa’s Test series in the West Indies in June.

The South Africa team wore black armbands in honour of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, who died on Sunday aged 90.

Both teams also held a minute’s silence.

Previous articleAnti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Canada’s Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney

SYDNEY: World number 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney, he said Sunday, highlighting the virus threat to the...
Read more
Sports

Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has once again shared a hilarious reel on her official Instagram. The...
Read more
Sports

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer’s heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India

DUBAI: Pakistan's young stars Muhammad Shehzad and Zeeshan Zameer's heroics led their team to a two-wicket victory against India in the group stage of...
Read more
Sports

Canadian Raonic withdraws from Australian Open with heel injury

MELBOURNE: Canadian Milos Raonic has pulled out of next month's Australian Open as the former world number three continues his recovery from a heel...
Read more
Sports

Kohli’s India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli bruised from being fired as India's one-day captain bids to rebound by leading his country to an historic triumph in...
Read more
Sports

England ring changes as Australia hand Boland a debut

MELBOURNE: Embattled England made four changes Saturday for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns ‘extrajudicial killing’ of six in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the extrajudicial killing of six people in occupied Kashmir by members of the Indian security forces. In the first "cordon...

Affidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister

Karachi receives first winter rain

NCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.