NATIONAL

Govt to file another case against Shehbaz Sharif: Shehzad Akbar

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Tuesday challenged opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to file case against him in any court of Pakistan or abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, Shehzad said that he will appear before the court with evidence against PML-N president if he receives a legal notice.

Adviser said that Shahbaz Sharif lied to the nation, adding that another case is being filed against the leader of opposition in National Assembly.

“The younger Sharif’s assets increased by Rs 7 billion between 2008 and 2018,” he said and added FIA has submitted detailed challan.

Shehzad Akbar said that Maryam Aurangzeb was angry over the new audio of Maryam Nawaz.

He went on to say that 28 benami transactions took place in the name of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills, adding that money laundering of more than Rs 16 billion was done in the name of employees.

Staff Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Food exports surge by 26.68% to $1947 mln in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The food exports from the country surged by 26.68 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAC urged to exempt projects like Kartarpur from audit list

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday was urged to drop strategic projects like Kartarpur Corridor from audit procedures applicable to normal developmental projects. Frontier...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves STPF to increase trade competitiveness, ensure product diversification

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) till 2025 to enhance the country’s trade competitiveness and also ensure...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Raza Bhutta tasked to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday assigned the charge of petroleum division to Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, with immediate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP lawmakers, foreigners among 23 charge-sheeted in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Police has charge-sheeted 23 suspects, including two PPP lawmakers and as many foreigners, in the Nazim Jokhio murder case after the Investigation Officer (IO)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19: Punjab lifts time-related restrictions on commercial activities

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) has announced lifting all time-related restrictions on commercial activities across the province. According to a notification issued on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Borrowed growth

