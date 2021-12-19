World must bail out the Afghan people

While reiterating that Afghanistan needs the full support and solidarity of its member states, the OIC has called upon the international community to help ensure life-saving assistance and humanitarian support to the Afghan people. Last month, a meeting of the Troika Plus comprising the USA, Russia, China and Pakistan had also expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and reiterated unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan. One hopes that the summit being held in Islamabad today would agree on a mechanism to avert the looming food crisis which can only be averted through a joint international effort of pooling funds and evolving a delivery system to far flung areas of the country. Fortunately, Afghanistan has a fairly large number of airports, though all may not be functional at present.

The gravity of the prevailing humanitarian crisis could be minimized through joint international effort. What will still remain problematic is to turn Afghanistan into a stable country both economically and socially. About 75 percent of Afghanistan’s budget was dependent on external assistance as the USA was keen to keep a client administration in office. Pledges of long-term assistance of the type might be difficult to secure. By putting restrictions on the working women the Taliban have locked up half of the country’s potential workforce inside their homes. They have yet to allow girls to go to high schools in disregard of basic human rights. The world is already wary of terrorism and drug-related crime, issues that the Taliban administration has yet to bring under control. There is a perception that a government with a narrow support base may not command the support of all the ethnic, sectarian and political entities. The Taliban need to respond to the concerns of the international community, which they have not done so far, as they seek international support.

No country has so far recognized the Taliban government. Despite of this most of them have shown keenness to help Afghans come out of the crisis. The summit today will provide an occasion to the Taliban to listen directly to their critics and explain how long it will take them to respond to their concerns.