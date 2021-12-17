Winter vacations in schools to start from Jan 3: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that winter vacations in educational institutions will start from January 3, 2022.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that during today’s NCOC session, it was decided that winter vacations in educational institutions will start from January 3, 2022, except in areas affected by extreme weather conditions or smog.

It further said that the provincial governments will issue notifications of winter break schedule accordingly.

According to a news outlet, the forum said that the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, is rapidly spreading in the world and the decision of winter break has been taken to speed up the process of vaccination among the people.

“Parents are urged to get their children vaccinated at the earliest to protect them and those around them,” it said.

“Complete vaccination offers the highest protection against the disease.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government has already announced winter holidays in all educational institutions.

As per the decision taken by the Sindh education department’s steering committee, schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 till January 1, 2022,