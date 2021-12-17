NATIONAL

Winter vacations in schools to start from Jan 3: NCOC

By News Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that winter vacations in educational institutions will start from January 3, 2022.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that during today’s NCOC session, it was decided that winter vacations in educational institutions will start from January 3, 2022, except in areas affected by extreme weather conditions or smog.

It further said that the provincial governments will issue notifications of winter break schedule accordingly.

According to a news outlet, the forum said that the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, is rapidly spreading in the world and the decision of winter break has been taken to speed up the process of vaccination among the people.

“Parents are urged to get their children vaccinated at the earliest to protect them and those around them,” it said.

“Complete vaccination offers the highest protection against the disease.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government has already announced winter holidays in all educational institutions.

As per the decision taken by the Sindh education department’s steering committee, schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 till January 1, 2022,

Previous articleWorld must respond to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

World must respond to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

By Tasnim Aslam The international community is slowly waking up to the grave humanitarian crisis and looming economic collapse in Afghanistan. In an unprecedented joint op-ed,...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with the newly-appointed United Kingdom defence chief. Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs of APS attack

People across Pakistan on Thursday paid tribute to the 144 people martyred in the December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar. On...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N’s Rana Saleem wins PP-206 by-poll

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem Thursday won by-election on PP-206 constituency, defeating his rival candidates from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biharis see flicker of hope, anticipate an end to their ‘statelessness’

Biharis had been hanged in ‘statelessness’ for more than half a century. The unsung Bihari heroes of the 1971 war who are still willing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP leader meets Nawaz in London

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Geo...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Smith and bowlers put Australia in box seat against England

ADELAIDE: Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 and then reduced England to 17-2 after a near-flawless evening session to take charge of the day-night...

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Epaper – December 17 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 17 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.