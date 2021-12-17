NATIONAL

Faulty checks result into escape of second Omicron victim in Karachi

By Staff Correspondent

KARACHI: A second case of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus has been reported from Karachi but the infected person has escaped from quarantine under mysterious circumstances.

Sources privy to the matter told media that the 35-year-old infected individual had traveled to Karachi from Britain and tested positive for Covid-19 in random checking.

The Omicron infection was confirmed in the affected person later through genome sequencing, the sources said.

The sources said that the infected person escaped from the quarantine centre after being shifted to a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal from the airport.

The home department, police and relevant deputy commissioner are responsible for providing security at the quarantine centres, the sources said, adding that another 19 people are currently quarantined at the hotel, but the authorities concerned haven’t provided security as yet.

They said that 38 people have managed to flee quarantine due to the absence of security. Five, out of the 19 people, have to undergo genome sequencing, they added.

Pakistan has restricted travel to and from countries falling under Category C and those affected by the Omicron outbreak. However, Britain doesn’t fall under Category C.

Staff Correspondent

