NATIONAL

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

By AFP
Afghan women chant slogans and hold placard during a women's rights protest in Kabul on October 21, 2021. - The Taliban violently cracked down on media coverage of a women's rights protest in Kabul on October 21 morning, beating several journalists. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS: There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting more than 25 years ago, the NGO announced Thursday.

By contrast, the number killed this year — 46 — was the lowest since it began issuing annual tallies, due to the relative stabilisation of conflicts in the Middle East.

“The number of journalists detained in connection with their work has never been this high since RSF began publishing its annual round-up in 1995,” the NGO, which battles for freedom of the press, said in a statement.

The number has risen by some 20 percent over the past year thanks largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar and Belarus.

RSF said it had also never seen so many female journalists detained, with the overall number of 60 representing a third more than 2020.

‘People’s tribunal’

Myanmar was second with 53, followed by Vietnam (43), Belarus (32) and Saudi Arabia (31).

The falling number of deaths since a peak in 2016 reflects changing dynamics in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, where a reduction in conflict means fewer journalists have been drawn to the region.

Most of the 46 killings were assassinations: “65 percent were deliberately targeted and eliminated,” the report said.

The most dangerous countries were once again Mexico and Afghanistan, with seven and six journalist deaths respectively, followed by Yemen and India with four apiece.

RSF also counted 65 journalists and colleagues held as hostages around the world.

All are in the Middle East — Syria (44), Iraq (11) and Yemen (9) — apart from French journalist Olivier Dubois, held in Mali since April.

A “people’s tribunal” to achieve justice for murdered journalists opened in The Hague last month to defend media freedoms in an age of increasing authoritarianism and populism.

Set up by a coalition of press freedom organisations, the hearings lasting six months will focus on the unsolved cases of three journalists murdered in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it has no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aims to raise awareness, pressure governments and gather evidence through what it calls its form of “grassroots justice”.

The tribunal was organised by Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and Reporters Without Borders.

Previous articleYearender: Racism scandal rocks England, world titles for Australia, NZ
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt undecided on payment of Rs230b to Chinese power plants

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has again failed to make a decision on making around payments to the tune of Rs230 billion to Chinese power...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to rule on Govt’s proposals for restoring sacked workers today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday submitted its proposal to the Supreme Court on the reinstatement of employees who were sacked through its Aug...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSMA demands to stop sale, purchase of sugarcane by unauthorized middlemen

LAHORE: In order to alleviate the shortage of sugarcane in Punjab and to curb the rise in prices, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SAPM promises to provide jobs to 30 students of LCWU in Rehmatullil Alameen Authority

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held 16th Convocation of the University whereas two sessions were also held here on Wednesday on...
Read more
NATIONAL

US-China tension: Pakistan does not want to join any camp, says Qureshi

Amid rising tensions between the United States and China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made it clear that Pakistan does not want to...
Read more
NATIONAL

India sowing seeds of discord between Pakistan, Bangladesh

The history is replete with literature on India’s role in dismemberment of Pakistan, and its recent engagements with Bangladesh showed that it was using...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.