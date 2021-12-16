NATIONAL

China to continue as major driver of global economy, says expert

By Xinhua
Deep sea port of Gwadar Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Despite multi-faceted challenges posed by the still-raging pandemic, China’s economic resilience as shown in positive economic indicators has proved that the country will continue acting as a major stabiliser and driver of the global economy, an expert said.

China has not only managed to maintain its steady economic growth during the toughest times but also extended a helping hand to other countries, helping them fight the pandemic by providing vaccines while contributing to their economic development as well, Farhat Asif, president of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, told Xinhua in an interview.

Adhering to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the visionary leadership of China, with strong support from the Chinese people, has shown its resolve to share the opportunities arising from China’s progress with the rest of the world, making China a model country for others to follow, the expert said.

She said that under the Belt and Road Initiative, China continued its cooperation with many countries across the globe, making tremendous contributions to economic growth worldwide.

“The mega project is crucial for global economic recovery and gives the countries real hope as they can transform their economies through infrastructure development, agricultural reforms, industrial development, and through closer cooperation with the Chinese enterprises for economic benefits.”

Referring to China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded recently, Asif noted that China’s decision to prioritise stability while pursuing progress for next year’s economic work will have a positive impact on the global economy, saying the conference is not only important for China, but for the world also.

“We are living in an inter-connected, inter-dependent and globalised world,” she said, adding that as the world’s largest developing country and a member of the World Trade Organisation, China is “very meaningful” for the world.

Despite facing pressure from demand contraction, supply shocks and an increasingly complicated external environment, China is determined to tackle difficulties squarely by further promoting reform and opening-up in the forthcoming year, the expert said.

“China seeks to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, technological innovation and green development, strengthening the real economy,” she noted.

“Also there are larger opportunities for foreign investors that reflect how China is welcoming global investment to the country … So this inter-dependence and globalisation will help China and other countries to make a robust economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.”

However, Asif said that despite China’s immense contribution towards global development and stability, some Western countries initiated trade disputes to impede China’s economic development, undermining globalisation and mutual economic benefits.

“When people’s well-being, peace and prosperity should be the focus, some countries choose to indulge themselves with bullying, trade wars and politicisation of things,” she said. “But it’s a wise standpoint of China to continue building the economy and sharing the benefits with countries that are against Cold War mentality and deglobalisation.”

The expert believes that in this era of technological advancement and information, the world is sensible enough to notice who has been actually helping the people to grow and progress and who has been tangling itself into the useless economic wars to maintain global supremacy.

Previous article‘Smoothening the way to travel’: GB to witness historic prosperity, Imran says
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Smoothening the way to travel’: GB to witness historic prosperity, Imran says

SKARDU: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that with improved connectivity and a state-of-the-art international airport, the scenic region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police submit interim challan in Nazim Jokhio murder

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Thursday presented an interim challan before the judicial magistrate in Malir in a case pertaining to the murder of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Voting underway in Khanewal’s PP-206

MULTAN: Voting for by-election on PP-206 (Khanewal-IV) -- a Punjab Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bails of Shehbaz, Hamza extended in money laundering, sugar cases

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended interim bails of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his...
Read more
NATIONAL

On APS attack anniversary, Imran says won’t ‘let down survivors’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan "successfully defeated terrorism" as he vowed to never "let down the survivors and parents" of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks global attention on Afghanistan through OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he wanted to draw the international community's attention to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Voting underway in Khanewal’s PP-206

MULTAN: Voting for by-election on PP-206 (Khanewal-IV) -- a Punjab Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...

Bails of Shehbaz, Hamza extended in money laundering, sugar cases

On APS attack anniversary, Imran says won’t ‘let down survivors’

Pakistan seeks global attention on Afghanistan through OIC meeting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.