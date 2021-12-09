NATIONAL

PM meets Mudassar Naaru’s family, orders complete report on his whereabouts

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the family of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru on Thursday, and sought report on his whereabouts, while providing them reassurances of the government’s support to find him.

It is pertinent to note that Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Interior Secretary Yousuf Nadeem Khokhar, and Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan were also in attendance of the meeting.

It merits mention that the meeting was scheduled as per the directives of the Islamabad High Court given to Mazari to take arrange meeting of Naaru’s family with the PM and the cabinet.

Mazari took to her Twitter, along with a photo of the family meeting the PM.

“PM met with Mudassar Naaru’s parents and son this afternoon. Parents gave details of what they had been going through,” she wrote.

Mazari further stated that the PM “reassured them” and ordered a “complete report” on Naaru’s whereabouts and on what happened to him.

“The family expressed their confidence in the PM’s commitment,” she added.

Earlier on December 1, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the interior secretary in person.

The high court’s orders came while hearing a plea seeking recovery of the missing journalist.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud, Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah and counsel Iman Mazari appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance after the additional attorney general could not confirm to the court the date the prime minister and his cabinet would meet the affected family.

“If the son of an influential person had gone missing, the reaction of the state would have been different,” the judge remarked.

The court only ordered the prime minister and the cabinet to meet with the affected family, the court added.

“If a citizen goes missing, it is a very serious crime,” the judge said. “It is unfair that the affected families have to go to the commission.”

The IHC ruled that the state and its functionaries have to discharge an onerous burden to satisfy the loved ones, particularly the dependents of the victim that it is not a case of “enforced disappearance”.

The court also held that the phenomenon of “enforced disappearances” definitely constitutes a grave crime against humanity.

“The track record of the state and its functionaries regarding enforced disappearances has not been flattering nor encouraging. It is on account of such a track record that the state and its functionaries have to discharge an onerous burden to satisfy the loved ones, particularly the dependents of the victim that it is not a case of ‘enforced disappearance’,” read a five-page order authored by Justice Minallah.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated that the responsibility for the disappearance of citizens in Pakistan  rests with PM Imran Khan and his government.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated that it’s state’s responsibility to protect the lives of citizens.

Justice Athar Minallah further stated that the families of the missing persons were protesting on roads for years, but state’s response in this regard was unfortunate, while adding that “Like a mother, the state should treat the family of the missing persons.”

Justice Minallah while addressing Mazari said that the state showed no concern for the recovery of the missing journalist.

As a response, Mazari stated that the government considered enforced disappearances a serious crime and nobody was allowed to indulge in this heinous practice. She went on to add that she was in touch with various authorities for the recovery of Naaru.

Mazari further stated that the PM along with human rights activist Amna Janjua had protested against enforced disappearances in the past, while adding that the government was working on compensation for the family of the missing person on a monthly basis.

“The PM will definitely listen to Naaru’s family, but first we want to process the payment of expenses for them which will be done by next week,” stated Mazari while revealing that the affidavit had not been received yet, according to which the payment needed to be processed.

Justice Minallah stated that “if someone went missing in 2002 then why not impose fines on those responsible then, the then chief executive,” he said, adding that someone should be held responsible for the practice of enforced disappearances.

“Half of our lives have been spent in undemocratic regimes and this is their doing,” he added. At present, everyone, including the police and ministries, has gotten a free hand,” he said, adding that he was also talking about the state and the non-state actors.

Justice Minallah further said that the matter must be taken to the Prime Minister and a meeting with the cabinet members should be arranged, while adding that the PM along with the cabinet members should pay the compensation to the missing person’s family instead of the state so that the issue could be concluded once and for all.

Justice Minallah concluded by stating that “It doesn’t matter if allegations [against the state] are true or false, the family has been going door-to-door for three years now and this should stop right away.”

It is pertinent to note that the court has given directive to the government to satisfy Mudassar Naaru’s family by the next hearing and ordered Mazari to submit a reply at the next hearing, which is scheduled to be held on December 13.

 

 

Missing since Aug 2018 and counting

Hailing from Lahore, Mudassar Naaru has been missing since August 20, 2018, when he went to the northern areas with his wife and child.

His artist and activist wife Saddaf Chughtai passed away on May 8 this year due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving behind the four-year-old son, Sachal.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has shown serious concern over the situation and demanded a probe. They have called upon PM Imran Khan and Mazari to look into the case.

