World

With flowers and salutes, last respects paid to India’s defence chief

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The bodies of India’s defence chief and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash laid draped in the Indian flag at a defence cantonment on Thursday, before being flown to New Delhi, where the general will be laid to rest with full military honours.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel were en route to a military staff college in southern India when the air force helicopter they were travelling in came down near the town of Coonoor on Wednesday.

Only one of the 14 on board survived the crash. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

In a brief statement in parliament, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the remains of all the deceased would be brought to New Delhi and Rawat would be cremated with full military honours.

Rawat, 63, was appointed as India’s first chief of defence staff by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in late 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating the army, navy and air force.

Singh said the Mi-17 V5 helicopter took off at 11.48 a.m. (06:18 GMT) on Wednesday from the Sulur Air Base. The base lost contact with the aircraft seven minutes before it was scheduled to land at a hillside military area at 12.15 p.m.

“Locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames,” Singh said.

At a colonial-era barrack in Wellington, the military cantonment town where Rawat and his entourage were headed, uniformed soldiers carefully laid out the coffins, in the presence of officers from all three services of the Indian armed forces.

Military personnel, veterans, politicians and others then paid their last respects, offering floral wreaths and flowers by the coffins.

At a military hospital nearby, the lone survivor of the crash, an air force group captain, lay on life support.

“All efforts are being made to save his life,” Singh said.

Previous articlePeople with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get Covid booster: WHO
Next articlePM meets Mudassar Naaru’s family, orders complete report on his whereabouts
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

No place for ISIS in Afghanistan, say Taliban

KABUL: The Afghan interim government has arrested over 670 militants of Daesh/ISIS, also known as the Islamic State in Khorasan province (ISKP or ISIS-K),...
Read more
World

People with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get Covid booster: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended on Thursday that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine should receive a booster...
Read more
World

France says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics

PARIS: France will not boycott the Beijing Olympics, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday. "As for a diplomatic boycott ... France will not...
Read more
World

Trial over 2016 Brussels bombings to open in October 2022

BRUSSELS: The trial of 10 men accused of involvement in bombing attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people in 2016 will begin in October...
Read more
World

China urges Australia to take practical actions to improve ties

BEIJING: China has lodged stern representations with Australia over its "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin...
Read more
World

Putin terms talks with President Joe Biden ‘open and constructive’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden had been open and constructive and there was a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

With flowers and salutes, last respects paid to India’s defence chief

NEW DELHI: The bodies of India's defence chief and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash laid draped in the Indian flag at...

People with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get Covid booster: WHO

Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Virat Kohli’s ODI ‘sacking’ was inevitable, say Indian media

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.