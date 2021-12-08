NATIONAL

General Iftikhar Janjua remembered for 1971’s Battle of Chhamb

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In the 1971 War, Gen Iftikhar Janjua was divisional commander of 23 Infantry Division. He was assigned the task of capturing Chhamb, a strategically important town in Kashmir, which turned out decisive victory for Pakistan on the Kashmir front of 1971.

The fighting around Chhamb was fierce and took toll on both the advancing Pakistani troops and the fiercely resisting Indian regiments. Although Gen Iftikhar Janjua was advised by high command to try to take Chhamb from the south, General Janjua said it was a better to take Mandiala bridge his troops would outflank the Indians eventually forcing them out of Chhamb and all the area west of Tawa.

After intense fighting Mandiawala was captured, then Pallanwala and Chak Pandit, and on 9 December 1971, the first Pakistani troops entered the surrounding area around Chhamb under the personal supervision of General iftikhar Janjua.

In the middle of fighting around Chhamb , on 9 December 1971, General Janjua was martyred when his OH-13S (Sioux) light helicopter, in which he was travelling on to coordinate and position his troops, was attacked. His helicopter was shot down by an Indian shoulder-mounted weapon.

He was badly burned and evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital Kharian Cantt. Iftikhar Khan Janjua Road is named after him in Rawalpindi, Cannt.

Iftikhar Janjua was a brilliant and charismatic leader who inspired his troops to continue to fight. It was leading from the front for which General Iftikhar Janjua is remembered even today by the troops who served in 23 Division during the Battle of Chhamb.

It was this quality which enabled him to arrive at a realistic appraisal of the actual situation without undue reliance on exaggerated reports from lower echelons and successfully take Chhamb.

Previous articlePakistan Army affirms ‘zero tolerance against extremist elements’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan Army affirms ‘zero tolerance against extremist elements’

RAWALPINDI: Referring to the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, Pakistan Army on Wednesday unequivocally affirmed "zero tolerance for such elements" and vowed to eradicate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Acquisition of 20m cotton bales vital for economic stability: Gardezi

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Wednesday said that acquisition of 20 million bales of cotton is essential for the stability of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan Crisis: Republic of Korea is supporting Afghan people through funding, says Amb Suh Sangpyo

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador the Republic of Korea Mr Suh Sangpyo said on Wednesday that the Republic of Korea is cognizant of the crises in Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Conflict in S Asia could imperil stability in Indian Ocean region, warns Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that geostrategic competition and the pursuit of military dominance by some nations in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad wonders if Islamabad buildings can be regularised, why not Nasla Tower

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that instead of ordering to demolish the Nasla Tower, the Supreme Court should have found...
Read more
NATIONAL

EU welcomes FATF progress, lauds legislation ensuring press freedom

ISLAMABAD: The European Union welcomed the progress Pakistan made to implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) agenda and also lauded the adoption of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia swimmer Groves says she was molested as a teenager

SYDNEY: An Australian swimmer who pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics to protest "misogynistic perverts" said Wednesday she was molested from the age of...

Conflict in S Asia could imperil stability in Indian Ocean region, warns Pakistan

Murad wonders if Islamabad buildings can be regularised, why not Nasla Tower

EU welcomes FATF progress, lauds legislation ensuring press freedom

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.