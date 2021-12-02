NATIONAL

CPEC: China to invest in new projects related to industries, agriculture, science & technology

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: China Thursday expressed its readiness to work with Pakistan to start investment in new projects in the fields of industries, livelihood, agriculture and science and technology.

Referring to the recent statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China noted that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan has made positive remarks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on different occasions.

“This fully attests to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan and the importance the Pakistani side attaches to our all-dimension cooperation,” Wang Wenbin said while responding to a question during the regular briefing in Beijing.

“As an important pilot program of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC has made significant contributions to promoting the economic development and improving people’s livelihood in Pakistan, thus winning extensive acclaim and high recognition from various sectors,” he said.
He said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through upon the consensus of the our leaders, and on the basis of ensuring sound construction and operation of existing projects.
“We will focus more on cooperation in industries, livelihood, agriculture and science and technology, and strive to turn CPEC into a demonstration project of high-quality BRI cooperation and deliver more benefits to people in the two countries and the region,” he concluded.
Previous articleWheat for Afghanistan
Next articleEVMs: examining nuts and bolts
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin files nomination papers for vacant Senate seat

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has filed his nomination papers for a vacant Senate seat of Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz suspends political activities for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday announced to suspending political activities for the next two weeks owing to her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Teachers continue protest, rally outside Parliament House

Hundreds of government teachers continued their protest against the decision to hand over management of public schools to municipal corporation for the third day...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gen Bajwa lauds excellent skills of Pakistan Army’s firers

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday said that shooting skills are hallmark of a professional soldier. The COAS made these remarks...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA-133 by-poll: Petition for disqualification of PPP, PML-N candidates filed in LHC

An independent candidate has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and requested the court to disqualify PML-N's Shaista Pervez Malik and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC discusses oxygen production, distribution process

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday reviewed coronavirus data, national vaccine strategy and prevalence of the disease across the country. The forum...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The Importance of the Arbery Verdict

Washington Watch Like many Americans, I was overjoyed by news that a Georgia jury had found three white men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud...

Now the target should be a security Council resolution?

EVMs: examining nuts and bolts

CPEC: China to invest in new projects related to industries, agriculture, science & technology

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.