NATIONAL

World must focus humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, says Governor Sarwar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if world does not pay attention towards Afghanistan, problems like terrorism and food security will get out of control, therefore international community must focus this war-torn country.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to the Speaker of Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone and delegation of Overseas Pakistanis during his visit to United Kingdom.

“The Muslim Ummah must come on the same page to eradicate phenomenon of Islamophobia. The efforts to promote religious harmony in Pakistan are unprecedented in the world”.

“We are ensuring the protection of life and property of all minorities living in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

Scottish Parliament Speaker Alison Johnstone also appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in the entire region and Afghanistan.

The Governor said that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating with each passing day. Today, the Afghan government does not even have the money to pay salaries to their employees and to provide medicine in hospitals. Under such circumstances, life is becoming more difficult for the common man.

He said such conditions are by no means are in the interest of the world because when the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, other terrorist organizations will become more active. The effects of terrorism in Afghanistan will be felt not only in Afghanistan or Pakistan but also in the entire region and the world. Therefore, the world should take immediate notice of the whole situation, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has been playing its role in good faith for the solution of Afghanistan’s problems since day one. Even today Pakistan has more than four millions Afghan refugees. The time has come for the world to fulfill its responsibility to save human lives in Afghanistan because later on, the world will have nothing but regret, he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in a meeting overseas Pakistanis, said that overseas Pakistanis have a major role in Pakistan’s economic development and stability. The PTI government has not only given the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis as promised but has also been working to provide more facilities to them, he added.

He said Pakistanis living across the world should participate in the politics of the respective countries they live in as much as possible so that they can also help to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis living there.

Previous articleSindh allows booster shots amid omicron concerns
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh allows booster shots amid omicron concerns

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has allowed the administration of Pfizer booster shot aimed at curtailing the spread of omicron, a new heavily mutated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mob sets Charsadda police station on fire to get hold of blasphemy suspect

CHARSADDA: An angry mob attacked and set on fire a police station in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as police refused to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Turkey on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of President Arif Alvi with Turkish President...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi discusses role of Afghan peace in regional connectivity at ECO summit

President Arif Alvi while addressing the 15th Summit of the Heads of States of the ECO in Turkmenistan has stated that peace in Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi’s Green Line’s commercial operation to begin on December 25: Asad Umar

Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced on Sunday that the commercial operation of the much delayed Green Line bus project in Karachi will begin...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt imposes Section 144 around Nasla Tower, razing continues

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 around Nasla Tower, on the request of the Deputy Commissioner District East and a notification has been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Turkey on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of President Arif Alvi with Turkish President...

Education investment impact on learning

Sustainable Sukuk: Solving Pakistan’s net-zero equation

Creating resilience in classrooms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.