World

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

By Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom and Israel will “work night and day” in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article.

“The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions,” the UK’s Liz Truss and her Israel counterpart Yair Lapid wrote in the Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier in the day that his country was “very worried” that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient caps on its nuclear programme, as negotiators convene in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Israel and Britain will sign a 10-year agreement on Monday to work closely on areas such as cybersecurity, technology, trade and defence, according to the Telegraph.

The foreign ministers added in the article that Israel will officially become Britain’s “tier one” cyber partner, in a bid to improve its cyber defences as countries around the world face increased threats.

Previous articleTimeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout
Next articleKP economic potential to be tapped through SEZs: official
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Timeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout

VIENNA: With talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday, we look at...
Read more
World

Two more African states sign up to China’s Belt & Road Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed...
Read more
World

China study warns of ‘colossal’ Covid outbreak if it opens up like US, France

BEIJING: China could face more than 630,000 Covid-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a...
Read more
World

UAE decriminalises premarital sexual relations among 40 legal changes in reform push

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said a new criminal code would come into force in January as part of what it called the...
Read more
World

Diplomatic tensions rise as US expels 27 more Russian diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would...
Read more
HEADLINES

China’s Y-20 transport aircraft makes a difference in China-India border tiff

BEIJING: The Y-20 large transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force is making a major difference by delivering hundreds of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Omicron variant ‘inevitable’, vaccination only way to reduce threat: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Omicron variant of coronavirus that spread around the world last week -- with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia...

KP economic potential to be tapped through SEZs: official

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Timeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.