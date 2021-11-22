NATIONAL

PM Khan asks ministers to expose Sharif family’s past attacks against judiciary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the ruling party’s spokespersons to highlight the past of PML-N and tell the people how Sharif family had divided the superior courts judges and ‘attacked’ the supreme court to save Nawaz Sharif from imminent disqualification in year 1999.

PTI sources told that the directives come following successive allegations by the PML-N against former CJP Saqib Nisar who had fully denied the allegations.

The prime minister said that the Sharif family are a mafia which pressurises judges to take decisions in their favour but they will not be allowed to use such tactics anymore.

He said that the government respects the institutions and will stand by them.

Expressing his resolve to hold the next general elections via electronic voting machines (EVMs), the prime minister directed the party spokespersons to take the nation into confidence over the matter, the sources said.

“We will hold the next elections via voting machines […] the hindrances in the way of overseas Pakistanis’ voting should be removed,” the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan directed government officials to resolve the issues pertaining to overseas Pakistanis’ National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and passports.

“The government will fulfil its promise made to overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

The government had, last week, passed 33 bills in a joint sitting of the Parliament.

Among the bills passed, the most crucial were amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

On inflation, the premier said that the nation should be taken into confidence over the matter, as inflation was a global issue.

 

 

