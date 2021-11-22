NATIONAL

Four killed, four injured in firing in Balochistan

By Staff Report
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed and four others injured in a firing by unknown men on a vehicle in Mastung district of Balochistan, media reported.

According to the media, the incident took place in the Wali Khan Bypass area of the district from where the assailants ran away immediately. Afterwards, the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police reached the site and started investigating the matter. Police told the local media that the targeted vehicle belonged to an influential local tribal leader.

No group or individual claimed the incident yet.

Staff Report

