Students urged to conduct research on geo-economic, geo-strategic significance of Balochistan

TURBAT: Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Turbat (UoT) Dr. Zafar Khan Thursday urged students to conduct research on the geopolitical, geo-economics and geo-strategic significance of Balochistan.

Addressing an awareness session titled ‘Objectives and functions of Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)’, Dr. Zafar Khan briefed the audience about the establishment, objectives, aims and vision of the Balochistan Think Tank Network.

He said, it was a new addition into the think tank institutions of Pakistan and the first of its kind in Balochistan. It focuses on issues of provincial and national importance keeping in view the current developments towards regional and global significance.

He announced that his organization would provide internship opportunities to the students of University of Turbat.

The event was organized by Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with BTTN at UoT. The session was chaired by Professor Dr. Jan Mohammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat. The program mainly focused on issues like unemployment, poverty and scarcity of water in Balochistan.

Apart from vice chancellor, Executive Director BTTN, Prof. Dr. Zafar Khan, Dean Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch and Assistant Professor, Political Science Department, Changiz Ahmed also shared views on the occasion and presented various suggestions for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The session was also attended by the faculty members and students of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor proposed to conduct joint research work with BTTN on water and energy crisis, poverty, unemployment and other issues of Balochistan for the socio-economic growth of the province.