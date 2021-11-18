World

Economic crisis could fuel extremism in Afghanistan: UN

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Afghanistan’s deep economic crisis threatens to raise the “risk of extremism” in the region, a senior UN official warned on Wednesday.

The war-ravaged country finds itself on the brink of a humanitarian disaster as foreign assets and monetary assistance remain frozen after the Taliban’s return to power in August.

UN envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council that with the local economy in tatters, illicit drugs, arms flows and human trafficking are likely to surge.

The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or about half the country, will face food shortages this winter.

“The reality of the current situation threatens to heighten the risk of extremism,” Lyons said.

“The ongoing paralysis of the banking sector will push more of the financial system into on unregulated informal money exchanges which can only help facilitate terrorism, trafficking and further drug smuggling,” Lyons warned, adding: “These pathologies will first affect Afghanistan but then they will infect the region.”

Lyons spoke soon after the Taliban issued a statement urging US lawmakers to release the country’s frozen assets.

In an open letter, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the biggest challenge facing Afghanistan was financial insecurity, “and the roots of this concern lead back to the freezing of assets of our people by the American government.”

Washington has seized nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, and the aid-dependent economy has effectively collapsed — with civil servants unpaid for months and the treasury unable to pay for imports.

Lyons also lamented that the Taliban have been unable to stem the spread of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Previous articleStudents urged to conduct research on geo-economic, geo-strategic significance of Balochistan
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia to evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan

MOSCOW: Russia will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited the...
Read more
World

Misreading of China’s BRI and aid data by US think tanks is disappointing

By Zhang Chuanhong US research institute AidData recently issued a report claiming in an average year during the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) era, China...
Read more
World

India orders probe into shooting of two ‘civilians’ in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir ordered a probe Thursday into the killing of two men during a security operation after police violently broke...
Read more
World

US, Gulf countries accuse Iran of causing ‘nuclear crisis’

WASHINGTON: The United States and its Arab allies in the Gulf accused Iran of causing a nuclear crisis and destabilizing the Middle East with...
Read more
World

Hate speech trial for French far-right presidential hopeful Zemmour

PARIS: French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency next year, went on trial Wednesday charged with racist...
Read more
World

Economic crisis could fuel extremism in Afghanistan: UN

NEW YORK: Afghanistan's deep economic crisis threatens to raise the "risk of extremism" in the region, a senior UN official warned on Wednesday. The war-ravaged...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects US designation on religious freedom, calls it ‘arbitrary, selective’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday rejected the US State Department’s assessment under the US domestic legislation on religious freedom, terming it 'arbitrary and selective'. The designation of...

DG ISI pays farewell calls on PM Imran Khan, FM Qureshi

Misreading of China’s BRI and aid data by US think tanks is disappointing

Balochistan Football Cup eliminators conclude as KP catches up

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.