2nd phase of Raiwind congregation ends amid prayers

RAIWIND: The second phase of the Raiwind congregation has culminated Sunday with the final dua recited by Maulana Ibrahim Deola.

Today was the last day of 3-day-long second phase of the religious congregation at Raiwind. A large number of devotees from across the country including Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha came to attend the Ijtima. The participants have started departing the congregation venue.

While delivering the final dua, Maulana Ibrahim Deola said that prayer is a weapon in the hands of Muslim Ummah. Always pray to Allah, he emphasized.

Tears rolled down the eyes of the audience who were listening to his prayers with rapt attention. The Maulana sought forgiveness of Allah from sins and prayed to Him to shower His mercy on the Muslim Ummah. He urged the Muslims to observe Salah and act upon the injunctions of Allah and follow the traditions of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Raiwind congregation was consisted of two phases. Due to corona epidemic, the gathering was limited in number and it has been held in phases for the last two years.

The first phase was ended with prayers on Nov 7 and was attended by delegates from Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Pindi, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Sindh.

The second phase was started on Nov 11 and ended today (Nov 14). Delegates from Kohat, Orakzai, Adamkhel, Malakand, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Gujarat, Sialkot and Narwal participated in it.

The administration has chalked out a special traffic plan. It has also made strict security arrangements, more than 2,000 personnel including 9 SDPOs, 27 SHOs were on duty under the supervision of three divisional officers.

More than 30 PRU’s and Dolphin teams were deployed under the supervision of SP Dolphin. Seven parking stands, 20 fork lifters were arranged, walk-through gates were installed at the entrance and exit points.