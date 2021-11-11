NATIONAL

KP check post attack leaves soldier dead

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in an attack by unidentified militants in a tribal district of Khyber late Wednesday, police said.

The militants attacked a check post of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps in Jamrud area of the district when soldiers were performing their routine security duty, the police said.

The attack left one soldier killed, and the troops also retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee, the sources added.

A search operation was launched in the area to arrest the fleeing attackers.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

