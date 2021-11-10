NATIONAL

Afghan FM arrives on first official visit to Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, leading a high-powered delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to meet the Pakistani leadership and attend a meeting of “extended Troika” to be held in the federal capital.

Besides Muttaqi, Islamabad is also hosting special envoys from the United States, Russia and China as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at preparing the ground for the international community’s recognition of the Taliban government.

The top Afghan diplomat was received by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq upon his arrival.

This is the first official visit of the interim Afghan FM since the Taliban returned to power after the chaotic exit of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan in August.

A day earlier, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Afghan foreign minister said, “Delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people and will include ministers and working groups from finance and trade ministers.”

Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Kabul and announced a raft of measures to help Afghanistan’s faltering economy as well as extending humanitarian assistance.

Since the fall of Kabul on August 15, Pakistan has been at the forefront urging the international community to remain engaged with the new dispensation in Afghanistan.

The extended troika, one Pakistani official said, is the most important and potent grouping of the key Afghan stakeholders.

Even before the Taliban took control of Kabul, the four countries have been collectively urging the Taliban to meet the international community’s commitment on the formation of an inclusive government, protection of human and women rights and not allowing the Afghan soil to be used again by terrorists.

Staff Report

