Sports

Asif Ali secures the ICC Player of the Month for October 2021

By News Desk

Batsman Asif Ali has been voted the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for October on Tuesday, after a stunning knock during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Asif beat Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese to the men’s award, and Delany beat teammate Gaby Lewis and Zimbabwe’s Mary-Anne Musonda to the women’s prize,” the report said.

As per the ICC website, Ireland’s Laura Delany also secured the title in the women’s category.

It is pertinent to note that Asif scored 52 runs without defeat across three matches for the Green Shirts in October at the T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.

The report mentioned his spectacular performance during the clash with New Zealand, when Asif scored 27 runs from 12 balls, helping the team defeat the Black Caps.

In the match against Afghanistan, with Pakistan needing 24 runs in the final two overs, Asif scored four sixes in the 19th.

Reacting to the development, sports journalist Zainab Abbas congratulated Asif and said that it was “well-deserved”.

Singing Asif’s praises, ICC Voting Academy Member Irfan Pathan said that “helping your team to win, especially from the jaws of defeat, is what makes him special”.

“Although he scored considerably less than other two nominated players, the contribution he made and the pressure situations from where he snatched the victories made all the difference,” he said.

 

Previous articleIslamic State violence dents Taliban claims of safer Afghanistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Aussie hitter Maxwell may miss Pakistan tour for long-delayed wedding

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is uncertain whether he will make Australia's tour of Pakistan in March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their...
Read more
Sports

From a teenage YouTube hit to ’emperor’ Babar — Pakistan skipper ready to conquer world

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody believes Babar will become a bigger star than even India skipper Virat Kohli. He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared...
Read more
Sports

ICC confirms match officials for T20 WC semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of match officials for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021. On-field umpires Marais...
Read more
Sports

Cafes, shopping malls to hold live screening events for Pak-Australia semi-final

The second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday. As watching a match with other cricket...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan team will perform well in Australia semi-final: Babar

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has said that his side will maintain the winning momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final...
Read more
Sports

‘Emporer’ Babar ready to conquer world

DUBAI: He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared down Shoaib Akhtar in the nets, became the highest-ranked T20 batsman in the world before being...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began

Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, and doctors...

ICC confirms match officials for T20 WC semi-finals

DHC approves funds for Khanewal hospital

Three more arrested in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.