Balochistan to be brought on par with other provinces: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the CM Secretariat on Friday.

During a news conference after the meeting in Quetta, Asad announced certain incentives for the province, including the issuance of health cards.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to bring Balochistan on a par with other provinces. The Issuance of health cards in Balochistan will be started soon. A subsidy of Rs120 billion has been given on flour, pulses and edible oil which will benefit 53 percent of the country’s households including those of Balochistan,” he added.

“Work on border markets should be intensified. They must be regulated. We are also focusing on employment.”

Earlier during the meeting, they agreed on the timely release of funds for speedy completion of development projects in Balochistan and the establishment of effective mechanism for monitoring projects.

A commitment was made to work with the federal and provincial governments for a lasting solution to long-standing development issues in the meeting.

Asad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would review the progress of development projects in Balochistan and for development package of South Balochistan, a high-level meeting would be held soon.

Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar were also present in the meeting.

Asad said that the federal government understands that Gwadar would not be developed unless the problems of the local people are resolved.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to review the progress of projects, adding that early completion of infrastructure, solar and LNG projects in Balochistan would be ensured.

Dams and road infrastructure projects would be completed in collaboration with the provincial government, he said, adding that “I will also assure the appointment of Planning Commission and NHA’s members in Balochistan”.

The chief minister said that the eyes of the whole world are now on Balochistan, adding that if the sense of deprivation in the province is not removed, then the enemy forces would have a chance to propagate negatively.

He said that the federal government wants to develop Balochistan in the true shape and in the present era, the ties between the federation and the province would be further strengthened, which would have a positive impact on the development process.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that we welcome inclusion of Balochistan projects in the PSDP for the next financial year.