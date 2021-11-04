NATIONAL

King Salman Relief Centre launches Winter Relief project in Pakistan – 2021

By Staff Report

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 29,000 winter kits among poor and deserving people living in Balochistan in collaboration with NDMA, Balochistan Government and with the help of distribution partner. 10,000 winter kits will distribute in district Harnai which is recently affected with earthquake. No of 2100 kits will distribute among North Waziristan IDPs living in Bakakhail TDP Camp.

Each package comprises 2 Quilts, men’s and women’s shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men women and children, 4 Children Cap, 4 Children Maflars and 4 men’s and women’s warmers for needy families living in the colder regions of Balochistan. The project will benefit about 203,000 people in Pakistan.

The distribution will include 10 areas in Balochistan province which are Quetta, Ziarat, Pashin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Kalat, Mastung, Harnai, Loralai Chagai and Bakakhail in KPK.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in Pakistan.

Previous articlePakistan, UK conduct joint naval drill
