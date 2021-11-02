NATIONAL

Bilawal says ‘final knockout blow’ essential to overthrow PTI govt

By News Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has showed his support for continuing the ongoing mass protests against the “imposed” federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) against soaring inflation across the country.

While addressing separate meetings of dignitaries and PPP activists in Larkana on Monday, Bilawal stated that his party is “fully determined to send this PTI-led government back home”.”

“The PPP is going to take the masses on board soon for a final knockout blow to the oppressive and tyrant government of PTI that has done nothing for the people but given them blows of skyrocketing prices of basic commodities,” he added.

He went on to add that people across the country are suffering because of inflation and poverty which the current PTI-led federal government has imposed.

“This incapable government destroyed the economy of the country and its policies wreaked havoc on both the country and the people. The foolishness of this government has jeopardised the future of the nation.”

Bilawal went on to add that every house is facing unrest due to inflation, and the common man is suffering because economy crunch. “The people want a government that builds houses, while the inefficient government of PTI is taking measures to finish the already ruined economy.”

While talking about his own party’s economic policies, he stated that his “party always comes forward with unique and people-friendly programmes”.

“The U-turn specialist Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived the youth of the country with false promises of 10 million jobs while the fact is that the youth had been rendered jobless. The PPP is the only party in the country that always creates jobs and boosts employment when it has its government in the country and the PPP will keep this glowing tradition alive,” he said.

Bilawal also went on to laud the party workers for staging “historic countrywide” protests on October 29 in condemnation of the unjust inflation.

The PPP leader concluded by stating that the inflation and poverty has compelled parents to take their children out of schools as they can’t afford their educational expenses, adding that Pakistan suffering because of inept policies of PTI government.

“It is the PPP alone that has the guts and capacity to pull the country out of this devastating situation,” he asserted.

Previous articlePak envoy to Afghanistan announces reopening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border from Tuesday
Next articleEpaper – November 2 ISB 2021
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pak envoy to Afghanistan announces reopening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border from Tuesday

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan stated on Monday that an agreement had been submitted to the Afghan authorities calling for reopening of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

TLP didn’t demand French ambassador’s expulsion: Mufti Muneeb

Mufti Muneebur Rehman stated on Monday that the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) didn't demand the expulsion of the French envoy and the closure...
Read more
NATIONAL

Exports rise 17.5pc to $2.47bn in October

ISLAMABAD: Exports posted a 17.5 percent growth in October on a year-on-year basis, surging to $2.471 billion as compared to $2.104 billion in October...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs for steps to bring down prices of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM urges envoys to engage with overseas Pakistanis to achieve foreign policy objectives

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the ambassadors of Pakistan, residing in different countries to regain the "lost touch" with overseas Pakistanis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship: ISPR

KARACHI: A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday that the Pakistan Army have won the 7th National Airgun Shooting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pak envoy to Afghanistan announces reopening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border from...

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan stated on Monday that an agreement had been submitted to the Afghan authorities calling for reopening of the...

TLP didn’t demand French ambassador’s expulsion: Mufti Muneeb

Exports rise 17.5pc to $2.47bn in October

PM directs for steps to bring down prices of essential commodities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.