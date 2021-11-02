Bilawal says ‘final knockout blow’ essential to overthrow PTI govt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has showed his support for continuing the ongoing mass protests against the “imposed” federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) against soaring inflation across the country.

While addressing separate meetings of dignitaries and PPP activists in Larkana on Monday, Bilawal stated that his party is “fully determined to send this PTI-led government back home”.”

“The PPP is going to take the masses on board soon for a final knockout blow to the oppressive and tyrant government of PTI that has done nothing for the people but given them blows of skyrocketing prices of basic commodities,” he added.

He went on to add that people across the country are suffering because of inflation and poverty which the current PTI-led federal government has imposed.

“This incapable government destroyed the economy of the country and its policies wreaked havoc on both the country and the people. The foolishness of this government has jeopardised the future of the nation.”

Bilawal went on to add that every house is facing unrest due to inflation, and the common man is suffering because economy crunch. “The people want a government that builds houses, while the inefficient government of PTI is taking measures to finish the already ruined economy.”

While talking about his own party’s economic policies, he stated that his “party always comes forward with unique and people-friendly programmes”.

“The U-turn specialist Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived the youth of the country with false promises of 10 million jobs while the fact is that the youth had been rendered jobless. The PPP is the only party in the country that always creates jobs and boosts employment when it has its government in the country and the PPP will keep this glowing tradition alive,” he said.

Bilawal also went on to laud the party workers for staging “historic countrywide” protests on October 29 in condemnation of the unjust inflation.

The PPP leader concluded by stating that the inflation and poverty has compelled parents to take their children out of schools as they can’t afford their educational expenses, adding that Pakistan suffering because of inept policies of PTI government.

“It is the PPP alone that has the guts and capacity to pull the country out of this devastating situation,” he asserted.