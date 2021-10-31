Sports

Afghanistan rocked as Asghar quits in middle of World Cup

By AFP

DUBAI: Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he will retire after Sunday’s game with Namibia despite the T20 World Cup only having reached the midway point.

“I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in Pashto in a video message on Facebook.

“I want more and more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, it’s expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and afterwards I will resign.”

Asghar skippered Afghanistan over all three formats of cricket for six years, before being acrimoniously sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England.

He eventually won back the captaincy but was axed again in June this year after being blamed for the team’s poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.

Asghar played six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 T20 internationals in a career spread over 12 years.

He scored 440 runs in Tests with one hundred while his tally in ODIs was 2,424 with a century and 12 half-centuries.

At the ongoing World Cup, Asghar scored 10 runs in the defeat against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

“@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country,” tweeted the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.”

Previous articleSaudi-Iran ‘proxy wars’ play out in embattled Lebanon
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ICC orders probe into crowd disorder during Pak-Afghan T20 clash

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to undertake a thorough investigation into the crowd unrest caused by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Greg Norman named CEO of Saudi group launching 10-event series on Asian Tour. Here’s what we know and don’t know

Greg Norman is aboard. That much we know. The World Golf Hall of Famer was officially named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the upstart entity...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cummins hails ‘form team’ England, shrugs off Ashes impact

DUBAI: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins hailed England as the “form team” in white-ball cricket but shrugged off the potential impact on the forthcoming...
Read more
HEADLINES

Barca president says club has other options besides Xavi

BARCELONA: Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday he has received glowing reports about Xavi Hernandez’s credentials as coach and admitted he would like...
Read more
HEADLINES

Those calling Shami a traitor are ‘spineless people’, says Virat

India's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has slammed people abusing Mohammed Shami, the only Muslim cricketer in India's T20 World Cup squad, after Shami...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Asif helps Pakistan down Afghanistan by five wickets

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and continued their dominance in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. The 2009...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.