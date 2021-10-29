Government, TLP engaged in talks to call off Islamabad march: minister

ISLAMABAD: Fresh negotiations between the government and the detained chief of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party were underway to end the proscribed group’s long march on Islamabad, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said.

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss the law and order situation across the country in the backdrop of the violent demonstrations by the activists and supporters of the hardline religious group.

The meeting, which continued for two hours, was attended by the top civil and military leadership, including all services and intelligence chiefs.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Ahmed said the government sought to resolve the matter “amicably” and acknowledged it had plunged several cities of Punjab into a crisis for the last two weeks.

Thousands of members of the group had been gathered since last Friday on the GT Road, just outside Lahore, with a series of demands including the release of their imprisoned leader.

On Friday morning, they began marching towards Islamabad after a series of deadly clashes with police the previous evening.

The government has said it would agree to most of the group’s demands, including freeing Saad Hussain Rizvi, but would not agree to formally expelling the French ambassador.

Ahmed announced Khan would address and take the nation into confidence on Saturday about the current security situation. The prime minister will “present the entire situation before the nation and his speech will explain the government’s narrative [on the dispute],” he added.

The minister said so far four policemen had been killed in clashes with protestors, while more than 80 had been injured, eight of them are in critical condition.

He asked the protesters to clear the roads, warning them if issues are not settled amicably, nothing will be under his control.

Responding to a question about TLP’s demands, Ahmed said a resolution had been presented before the National Assembly, without eloborating further.

To another question about the expulsion of the French ambassador, he said the ambassador had returned a while ago and the “whole world knows about it”.

He said the government will take all possible steps to ensure peace and tranquillity in the country.

More details to follow