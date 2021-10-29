NATIONAL

Government, TLP engaged in talks to call off Islamabad march: minister

By Staff Report
Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad speaks to media to announce the suspension of Samjhota Express train operations between India and Pakistan, during a press conference in Islamabad on August 8, 2019. - Pakistan will not resort to military action in a row with nuclear arch-rival India, its foreign minister said on August 8, as tensions soared over New Delhi's decision to tighten its grip on the disputed Kashmir region. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Fresh negotiations between the government and the detained chief of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party were underway to end the proscribed group’s long march on Islamabad, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said.

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss the law and order situation across the country in the backdrop of the violent demonstrations by the activists and supporters of the hardline religious group.

The meeting, which continued for two hours, was attended by the top civil and military leadership, including all services and intelligence chiefs.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Ahmed said the government sought to resolve the matter “amicably” and acknowledged it had plunged several cities of Punjab into a crisis for the last two weeks.

Thousands of members of the group had been gathered since last Friday on the GT Road, just outside Lahore, with a series of demands including the release of their imprisoned leader.

On Friday morning, they began marching towards Islamabad after a series of deadly clashes with police the previous evening.

The government has said it would agree to most of the group’s demands, including freeing Saad Hussain Rizvi, but would not agree to formally expelling the French ambassador.

Ahmed announced Khan would address and take the nation into confidence on Saturday about the current security situation. The prime minister will “present the entire situation before the nation and his speech will explain the government’s narrative [on the dispute],” he added.

The minister said so far four policemen had been killed in clashes with protestors, while more than 80 had been injured, eight of them are in critical condition.

He asked the protesters to clear the roads, warning them if issues are not settled amicably, nothing will be under his control.

Responding to a question about TLP’s demands, Ahmed said a resolution had been presented before the National Assembly, without eloborating further.

To another question about the expulsion of the French ambassador, he said the ambassador had returned a while ago and the “whole world knows about it”.

He said the government will take all possible steps to ensure peace and tranquillity in the country.

More details to follow

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Islamabad will always stand by occupied Kashmir, ambassador says

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s consulate in New York organised a special event to observe Kashmir Black Day, with the Permanent Representative at the United Nations,...
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 659 new cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 659 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday. The number of...
NATIONAL

SC orders demolition of another ‘illegal’ Karachi tower

KARACHI: The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights, an under-construction structure being built on a land...
NATIONAL

Rangers assume charge, draw ‘red line’ near Wazirabad as TLP resumes march

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In defiance of the government's warnings, the activists and supporters of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) resumed its long march to Islamabad from Gujranwala...
NATIONAL

Bizenjo elected as Balochistan chief minister

QUETTA: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was elected unopposed as the 17th chief minister of Balochistan on Friday. Bizenjo, a former...
NATIONAL

Pakistan leadership greet Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership congratulated the government and people of Turkey as the nation celebrates its 98th Republic Day. The day marks the declaration of the...
NATIONAL

