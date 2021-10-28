NATIONAL

Pakistan faces sharp increase in dengue cases

By News Desk
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan saw an increase in dengue infection cases on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 539 new cases and two deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recorded 232 new cases while 121 people contracted the virus in Islamabad.

Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told local media that 57 patients were reported in the suburbs of Islamabad and 66 in the urban areas.

In Rawalpindi, 75 dengue fever patients were admitted to different hospitals of the city in the past 24 hours, local media reported.

According to the health authorities, 27,672 people have tested positive for the virus in the country this year to date while it has claimed the lives of 67 people.

The government is taking special measures at dengue hotspots across the country to curb the augmenting wave of the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons.

Once bitten by a dengue infected mosquito, the virus takes 4-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to a common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

The best way to prevent the virus is to wear clothing that covers the body well, especially the legs and feet, and apply insect repellents.

News Desk

