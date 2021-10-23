Two soldiers, terrorist killed in N Waziristan clash

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers and a terrorist were killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an army statement said late Friday.

The security forces conducted an operation in the North Waziristan district of the province on receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

“During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the statement added.

The military did not reveal the name of the group against whom the operation was conducted.

A surge in terrorist attacks on security forces has recently been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with terrorists carrying out small but frequent attacks on security forces.

The security forces have also intensified operations against militants to restore peace in the country.